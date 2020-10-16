1/
James A. "Jim Dandy" Iwinski
James A. Iwinski "Jim Dandy"

Oak Creek - Born to Eternal Life October 14, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Karen (Nee Andersen) for 58 years. Loving father of Jill (Jim) Tannheimer, Julie (David) Hribar and Kara (Chad) Paris. Dear grandpa of Austin, Ethan, Dalton, Hannah, Zachary, Alec and Coco Puff. Brother of Nancy Winn, Donald (Anita) Iwinski, Thomas (Mary Jane) Iwinski, Joice Ashly Winn (Phillip Quartulo) and Dennis (Chris) Winn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim was the owner operator of Country Castle and Jim Dandy's Restaurant for 45 years along with his wife Karen.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church (7219 S. 27th St. Franklin, WI) from 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private Interment.

"Jim will be forever loved and missed"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. James Catholic Church
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
