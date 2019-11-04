|
|
James A. Jegers
Muskego - Passed away Tuesday October 29, 2019 at the age of 48yrs. Beloved husband of Carmen (Nee Peterson) Jegers. Loving father of Cadence and Carlyne Jegers. Dear son of Ilgvars "Al". and the late Beatrice Jegers. Grandson of Velta Vizulis.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Heritage Funeral Home in New Berlin (16880 W. National Ave.) from 9-11:30AM. Memorial service at 11:30AM. Inurnment to follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery (14875 W. Greenfield Ave.). In lieu of flowers memorials to www.StrainfortheBrain.org would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019