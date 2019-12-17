Services
James A. Kempinger

James A. Kempinger

Passed away December 17, 2019 at the age of 63. Loving brother of Joanne (Phil) Kempinger Demski, Jay (Patti) Kempinger, and Jackie Kempinger. Proud uncle of Jayson (Susan) Kempinger. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Josephine Kempinger. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, from 10 AM - 12 PM, at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials appreciated to the WI Humane Society.

