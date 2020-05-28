James A. "Jim" Medhurst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" A. Medhurst

Sussex - Passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Violet (nee Mattila) for 48 years. Father of Bonnie (Jim) Reynolds, Stacy Schwab, and Jason Medhurst. Grandfather of Ava, Lily, Cora, and Zach. Further survived by other family and friends.

Jim was an avid sportsman who shared his love for hunting and fishing with his family and friends whenever possible. Fishing on Wabaskang Lake in Canada was his happy place and where he and his co-captain Violet spent most of the summer.

He was also well known for his famous one-liners followed by a big grin. Many will remember his favorite, "I'm glad you got to see me."

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved