James "Jim" A. MedhurstSussex - Passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Violet (nee Mattila) for 48 years. Father of Bonnie (Jim) Reynolds, Stacy Schwab, and Jason Medhurst. Grandfather of Ava, Lily, Cora, and Zach. Further survived by other family and friends.Jim was an avid sportsman who shared his love for hunting and fishing with his family and friends whenever possible. Fishing on Wabaskang Lake in Canada was his happy place and where he and his co-captain Violet spent most of the summer.He was also well known for his famous one-liners followed by a big grin. Many will remember his favorite, "I'm glad you got to see me."Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation are appreciated.