Services
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
2000 West 6th Street
Racine, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
2000 West 6th Street
Racine, WI
View Map
Morgenroth, James A. James A. Morgenroth, age 73, passed away June 9, 2019, at his home in Racine, WI. Jim was born December 31, 1945, to the late Alvin Morgenroth and Felice Morgenroth/Klapka. He was a graduate of Pulaski High School, and served in the Naval Reserves. Jim then became the President of the Grootamat-Corp, and later would leave his Presidency to live in St. Petersburg, Russia with his wife Cyndi and family as missionaries. There they opened a resale shop teaching citizens how to work, and make a living following the collapse of communism. The Morgenroth family also opened soup kitchens and shelters for children who were left homeless without family. Following the end of this mission, Jim worked seven years as a consultant for Gospel Light Publishing Company and World Vision International where he worked in conjunction with the Eastern Orthodox Church publishing Sunday school curriculum. In his last ten years, he left mission work and became an Alderman in Racine, WI, having just recently retired in April 2019. He was deeply loved and will be missed by countless people. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia Morgenroth; and cherished children: Michelle (Ashley) Underwood, Denise (Bryce) Taylor, Joe (Kristeen) Morgenroth, Jeff Hoffman, Chris Morgenroth and Brook Mahar; Loving siblings: Jeanne E. Morgenroth, Janice (Tim) Nickels, Julie (Pat) Waystedt, Frank (Julie) Klapka, and Jennifer (Marty) Prill; loving grandchildren: Athena Underwood, Colin (Lauren) McMahan, Hayden McMahan, Kenneth Knopp, Joey Underwood, and two dear great-grandchildren, Felix Underwood and Lawson McMahan; along with many very close nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Jill Marie Klapka. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 12 pm. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Saturday from 9 am until the time of service. Following a committal service with full military honors at Mound Cemetery, family and friends are invited for a time of further fellowship at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc .com. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Ave Racine, WI 53405 262-634-3361
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
