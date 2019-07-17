Services
Poetz, James "Jim" A. 71, of West Bend found peace on Sunday, July 14, 2019. A funeral Service in remembrance of Jim will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Jim's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
