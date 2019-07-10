Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
111 Madison Ave.
Cascade, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Somers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jim" Somers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Jim" Somers Notice
Somers, James A. "Jim" Died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Barbara (nee Beisser). Loving father of Mark (Alice), Sharon (Scott) Parr, Brian (Linda), Julie (Chris) Cherechinsky, and Joan (fiance Doug Herbert) Dugandzic. Brother of Doris Hopson, Darlene Brown, Joan Sirek, Marven Somers, and the late Richard Somers. Proud grandpa of 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-3 PM. Funeral service 3 PM. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Monday at 11 AM, 111 Madison Ave. Cascade, WI. If desired memorials in Jim's memory to Our Lady of the Lakes Congregation; 230 Butler St. Random Lake, WI 53075; are appreciated. Jim enjoyed family activities, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a sport's nut who always loved to watch any baseball game, especially when his grandsons were playing. As an avid gardener, Jim loved to share the fruits of his labor and donating his produce. He treasured the time spent with his precious dog Molly.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline