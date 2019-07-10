|
|
Somers, James A. "Jim" Died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Barbara (nee Beisser). Loving father of Mark (Alice), Sharon (Scott) Parr, Brian (Linda), Julie (Chris) Cherechinsky, and Joan (fiance Doug Herbert) Dugandzic. Brother of Doris Hopson, Darlene Brown, Joan Sirek, Marven Somers, and the late Richard Somers. Proud grandpa of 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-3 PM. Funeral service 3 PM. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Monday at 11 AM, 111 Madison Ave. Cascade, WI. If desired memorials in Jim's memory to Our Lady of the Lakes Congregation; 230 Butler St. Random Lake, WI 53075; are appreciated. Jim enjoyed family activities, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a sport's nut who always loved to watch any baseball game, especially when his grandsons were playing. As an avid gardener, Jim loved to share the fruits of his labor and donating his produce. He treasured the time spent with his precious dog Molly.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019