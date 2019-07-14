Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Resources
More Obituaries for James Thode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Thode

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thode, James A. Of New Berlin, was born to eternal life at the age of 73 on July 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Suzy (Savignac) of 52 years, Father to Kari (Mike) Houser and Lisa (Tim) Leveille, grandpa (Poppy) to 7 granddaughters and 1 great granddaughter. Further survived by many other family and friends. Celebration of Life service to take place at WORD OF GRACE BIBLE CHURCH, 2660 S. 88th St., West Allis 53227 at 3:30PM with family greeting guests from 1:30PM until the time of sharing. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline