Thode, James A. Of New Berlin, was born to eternal life at the age of 73 on July 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Suzy (Savignac) of 52 years, Father to Kari (Mike) Houser and Lisa (Tim) Leveille, grandpa (Poppy) to 7 granddaughters and 1 great granddaughter. Further survived by many other family and friends. Celebration of Life service to take place at WORD OF GRACE BIBLE CHURCH, 2660 S. 88th St., West Allis 53227 at 3:30PM with family greeting guests from 1:30PM until the time of sharing. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019