Ulrich, James A. Born to Eternal Life July 6, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving partner of Bonnie Chapman. Beloved Step father of Debbie (Rey) Hernandez, Chuck Chapman and Cindy Arnot. Dear grandpa of Lisa (Alex) Dominguez, Nick Hernandez and Zach Arnot. Great grandpa of Gabriel Dominguez. Further survived by James Ulrich, two sisters, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 4 PM until time of sharing at 7 PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019