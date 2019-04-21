|
Valentine, James A. "Jim" Passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, age 87 years. Beloved life partner of Rita Foster (nee Weichert). Dear father of Valerie (Ray Schyvinck) Valentine and the late Jeffrey Valentine. Loving grandfather of Christina, Cheri and Darek Reimann. Great Grandfather of Eveleigh. Dear brother of Nona (the late Harry) Winter and the late Richard (Bette) Valentine. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Private services will be held. Honorary member of the Vagabond Ski Club.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019