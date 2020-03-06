|
|
James A. Wice
Franklin - Passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband for over 53 years. Loving dad, grandfather, friend, teacher, mentor, and musician.
After graduating from Pulaski High School, Jim received his apprenticeship through Milwaukee Road. He briefly worked at the Ladish Company but retired from the General Motors plant in Oak Creek. Always involved, he had many titles including apprenticeship coordinator for the UAW at Delphi.
Jim loved Drum and Bugle Corps. By age 8, his brother had him playing a French horn bugle in the Starlights. Later, he played with the Emperors and Royal Aires. He taught drums with the Rangers, and composed, taught, and played drums with the senior group Midwest Legends. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne, son Brian (Susan), granddaughters, Morgan, Alexandra and Arianna. Daughter-in-law Lisa Jiricka (David), nephews David (Debbie), Jeffrey (Carol), Paul (Joan) and Rick (Kathy) Blonski and their families, and cousins. Preceded in death by his son Kevin.
A tremendous number of friends will miss him and his jokes.
A Celebration of Life for Jim Wice is planned for Sunday, March 22, 2020 at New Berlin Hills Golf Course 13175 W. Graham Street, New Berlin from 2pm-6pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020