|
|
James Allen Haessler, age 65, of West Allis, WI, was called to eternal rest on June 8, 2019. Jim was born to the late Jack G. Haessler and Nancy S. Haessler of Mequon, WI, on May 31, 1954.
He is dearly missed by family and friends who pray with confidence that he is at peace with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim is survived by mother of his child Connie, daughter Kayla, sister Barbara (Thomas), brothers Stephen (Midori), Michael (Susan), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very close friends. He was preceded in death by dear brothers Thomas, and David.
James had a long career as a land surveyor, and his family is forever grateful to his employer FOTH for how kind and accommodating they were during his illness. Jim loved golfing, playing pool, and cooking for family and friends. Jim's charity and kindness to others will be greatly missed. Also missed will be his famous BBQ ribs, and Rumaki!
Please join the family for visitation at 9:30AM, Saturday, June 29, at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI. A funeral Mass will follow at 11AM.
Donations can be made in James' name to Casa Maria Catholic Worker, 1131 N 21st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2019