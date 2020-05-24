James And Bonnie Bauer
James and Bonnie Bauer

Waukesha - James Joseph Bauer, passed this life, May 21, 2020 along with his wife of 59 years, Bonnie O'Leary Bauer, who passed May 23, 2020 at Mission Creek Retirement Home, both after a long battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's coupled with complications of the coronavirus.

Please visit: www.churchandchapel.com for the full notice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 24 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
