Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Woerishofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Anthony Woerishofer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Anthony Woerishofer Notice
James Anthony Woerishofer

Menomonee Falls - Found Peace Nov. 21, 2019, age 78. Preceded in death by his parents Howard and Eleanore and brother Carl. Lovingly survived by his daughters Christine (John) Zellin, Sue Kissling and Patti (Peter) Seip, grandchildren Crystal, Dean, Lana, Alex, Nicole, great-grandchildren Derek, Savannah, Karina, Jocelyn, sisters Monica (Jim) Millane, Lynn Wiler, Mary Beth (Carl) Conrad, brother Mark (Virginia) Woerishofer, sister-in-law Pat Woerishofer, significant other for 16 years to Doreen Klosterman, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation Tues., Nov. 26, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., from 10 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM. Private interment.

Keep them Flying !!

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline