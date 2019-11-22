|
|
James Anthony Woerishofer
Menomonee Falls - Found Peace Nov. 21, 2019, age 78. Preceded in death by his parents Howard and Eleanore and brother Carl. Lovingly survived by his daughters Christine (John) Zellin, Sue Kissling and Patti (Peter) Seip, grandchildren Crystal, Dean, Lana, Alex, Nicole, great-grandchildren Derek, Savannah, Karina, Jocelyn, sisters Monica (Jim) Millane, Lynn Wiler, Mary Beth (Carl) Conrad, brother Mark (Virginia) Woerishofer, sister-in-law Pat Woerishofer, significant other for 16 years to Doreen Klosterman, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation Tues., Nov. 26, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., from 10 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM. Private interment.
Keep them Flying !!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019