|
|
James Arthur Joecks
Went home to the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 83. Loving and devoted husband of Rose Mary (nee Carini) for 60 years. Loving and caring father of Elizabeth Joecks, James and Mark (Paula) Joecks. Beloved papa of Emma and Brayden. Dear brother of Mary DeQuardo and Nancy Best. Preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Elizabeth and his sister Jeanne (George) Heblinger. Brother-in-law of Leonard (Charlotte) Carini and Charity Carini. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many good and dear friends.
Visitation Thursday, December 12 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 3:30 PM until time of prayer vigil service at 6:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at THREE HOLY WOMEN PARISH-HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 2011 N. Oakland Ave. at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Jim's family extends their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Vince Lombardi cancer clinic of Aurora Health Care in Germantown for the care they provided Jim over the past 10 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family will be donated to their favorite charities.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019