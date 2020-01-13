Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Pik (nee Jablonski) for 66 years. Loving father of Cheryl Kaesberg, Karen (Don) Swiertz and Mark. Grandpa of Steven (Megan) and Dan (Allison). Great grandpa of George, Holland, Kate and Elle. Also survived by nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial gathering at the MAX A SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4PM to 6:15PM. Memorial Service to follow at 6:30PM.

Jim's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Kumari Chintamaneni and staff for their compassionate care of Jim.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
