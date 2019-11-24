|
|
James B. Schultz, Cdr. USN
Greendale - Died peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Age 94. Loving husband of Colleen (nee Lawler), for 71 years. Admired father of Cathleen (Ron) Kase, Christine (Peter) Maguire, Maureen Jarrett, Terry (Wayne) Klamik, Randy (Sharon) Schultz, Jamie Plumb, Kevin (Christine) Schultz, the late Brian James Schultz, and the late James Brian Schultz. Grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Brother of Jerome (Roberta), Robert (Patricia), the late Ted (the late June), and the late Bernard (Sheila). Also loved by foster children, foreign exchange students, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4-6PM. Celebration of Life at 6PM. Additional visitation at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1720 E. Norwich Ave., on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 10:30-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or the - Southeastern Wisconsin. A special thank you to the staff at Harbour Village Memory Care and Allay Hospice.
James grew up in Saginaw, MI. He graduated from Marquette University. James proudly served in the US Navy for 42 years, during WWII and the Korean War. He retired as a Supervisor for Data Processing Operations from General Motors, after a 24 year career.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019