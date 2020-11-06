1/1
James "Jim" Bahr
James "Jim" Bahr

New Berlin - Jim reached the finish line of his earthly marathon and was born to Eternal Life on November 3, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving and caring husband of Cona (nee Ziino) for 45 joyful years; cherished father of Maria (Ryan) Wilhelm; beloved granddad of Isabella and Joe; dear brother of Lyle (Lynda) Bahr, Phyllis (Fritz) Balmer, Joe (Pauline) Bahr and Ken (Cindy) Bahr; dear brother-in-law of Tony (Nancy) Ziino, Vince (Nancy) Ziino and Mario (Patricia) Ziino; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews; and valued friend to countless others, including fellow marathon runners. Jim is reunited in Paradise with his dear parents Joseph and Della Bahr and in-laws Salvatore and Carmela Ziino.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center and the caregivers at Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate kindness. A Christian Burial Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Church in New Berlin on November 13th. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the church narthex followed by the mass. The service will be live-streamed by visiting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl2onAM5W4_ROL5XmhGh23Q Private entombment to follow for family at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum. Please stay safe and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, Holy Apostles or to a charity of your choosing in Jim's name.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
