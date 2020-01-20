Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
1928 - 2020
James Blackwood Notice
James Blackwood

Waukesha - Apr. 20, 1928-Jan.18, 2020. Jim touched the lives of many throughout his many years in Waukesha. He was a longtime elementary principal, served on several civic organization boards, and managed Buchner Pool for many years.

He was born in Milwaukee to Dr. James and Lillian N. Blackwood. He was preceded in death by them as well as brothers Dr. Robert and Dr. David.

He is dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, Ruth, and his children Margaret Allen (Peter), Thomas (Angela), Kathryn Monroe (Jim), Andrew (Tracy), and beloved grandchildren John, Sarah, Claire, Casey, and Nathan.

Memorials to the Waukesha Public Library Fund and South Shore Yacht Club Junior Sailing Foundation.

Visitation Sat. Jan. 25, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the Funeral Home. Per Jim's request, there will be no service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Remember
