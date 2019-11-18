|
James "Jim" Boncher
Age 71, Passed away November 6, 2019. Jim, the son of the late Roger and Jean Boncher, attended Nathan Hale High School. He married Joyce Boncher (nee Bauer) on July 8, 1972. Jim had a loving family, including daughters Nikki (Mike) Key and Tami (Homer) Hawk, sons Andy (Leigh Ann) Boncher and P.J. (Jessica) Boncher, and grandchildren Hannah, Ellie, Jackson, Cameryn, and Jordy. Also survived by sisters Nancy, Sandi and Ruth. Jim enjoyed fishing, shopping for good deals, drinking beer, visiting with family and friends, listening to classic rock and outlaw country, and dancing to "Leroy Brown". He also enjoyed vacations to the Dells, Adams/Friendship, the U.P., and Missouri, as well as watching the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers. Jim's family especially appreciates Alex as well as the other nurses at St. Luke's for their excellent care during his illness. A private Celebration of Life will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019