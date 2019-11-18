Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for James Boncher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Boncher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Boncher Notice
James "Jim" Boncher

Age 71, Passed away November 6, 2019. Jim, the son of the late Roger and Jean Boncher, attended Nathan Hale High School. He married Joyce Boncher (nee Bauer) on July 8, 1972. Jim had a loving family, including daughters Nikki (Mike) Key and Tami (Homer) Hawk, sons Andy (Leigh Ann) Boncher and P.J. (Jessica) Boncher, and grandchildren Hannah, Ellie, Jackson, Cameryn, and Jordy. Also survived by sisters Nancy, Sandi and Ruth. Jim enjoyed fishing, shopping for good deals, drinking beer, visiting with family and friends, listening to classic rock and outlaw country, and dancing to "Leroy Brown". He also enjoyed vacations to the Dells, Adams/Friendship, the U.P., and Missouri, as well as watching the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers. Jim's family especially appreciates Alex as well as the other nurses at St. Luke's for their excellent care during his illness. A private Celebration of Life will be held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline