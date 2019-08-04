Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Brady, James "Brady" Died peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, age 72. Loving husband of Kathleen (nee Quinlan) for 41 years. Cousin of Michael (Ursula) Bird, Sun Lakes, AZ. Brother-in-law of Patrick (Vicki) Quinlan. Uncle of Megen (John), Sean (Rianna) and Ryan. Further survived by Jim's Buddy, Kayla Knaak and "Uncle Jimmy" to Alyssa Aldridge and Kristin Provencher. Also survived by special friends, Cindy Provencher, Lori (Curt) Collenburg, Shannon (Ken) Knaak, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest E. Brady and Mary Bird Dove, step father William Dove. Parents-in-laws Joseph and Shirley Quinlan; aunt Frances Louden, uncles Charles, Gardner, James, John and Paxton (Peck) Bird. Jim's favorite things to do were drinking Pepsi, eating, sleeping and NASCAR. He will be a forever Redskins fan (thanks to Uncle Peck) and was a Packers and Brewers fan. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. Burial will be held privately.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
