Schmidt, James Brei Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved dad of Linda (George) Helf, Lisa (John) Hutts, and Laura (Brian) Baumert. Proud grandpa of Justin (Sarah), Jeff, Lisa (Jaron), Colin, Shanna (fiance Connor), Marisa, Lauren, and Natalie Grace. Great-grandpa of Justus, Sophia, Amiina, and Salem. Former husband of Valerie Schmidt. Brother of the late Robert J. (Joyce) Schmidt. Proud uncle of Lori (Mike), Robert (Victoria), and William (Renee). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26th from 10-11AM at ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH, 6060 W Loomis Rd, Greendale, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Alphonsus Food Pantry greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019