Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Brei Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Brei Schmidt Notice
Schmidt, James Brei Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved dad of Linda (George) Helf, Lisa (John) Hutts, and Laura (Brian) Baumert. Proud grandpa of Justin (Sarah), Jeff, Lisa (Jaron), Colin, Shanna (fiance Connor), Marisa, Lauren, and Natalie Grace. Great-grandpa of Justus, Sophia, Amiina, and Salem. Former husband of Valerie Schmidt. Brother of the late Robert J. (Joyce) Schmidt. Proud uncle of Lori (Mike), Robert (Victoria), and William (Renee). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26th from 10-11AM at ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH, 6060 W Loomis Rd, Greendale, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Alphonsus Food Pantry greatly appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline