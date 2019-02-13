Bublitz, James Joined his loving wife Shirley of 67 years in Heaven on February 10, 2019 at age 90. Loving father of Susan (the late Donald) Fisher. Precious grandpa of Jennifer (Nate) Eggert. Proud great-grandpa of Finn Eggert. Dear brother in law of Marilyn Budish, Frances Budish and Joyce Budish. He was also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Bublitz (nee Reidenbach), his in laws, Paul Budish, Robert Budish, Chester Budish, Dorothy and Henry Hesse and Richard Budish. Jim worked for M&I Bank for 40 years and retired as vice president. He was a US Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Jim participated in the Honor Flight in 2015 with his daughter Susan. He volunteered at the Greater Milwaukee Open for 33 years. He served as a past president of the Aid Association for Lutherans and was honored in 2014 as the Veteran of the Year by his church. He also was a member of the Milwaukee Acapella Choristers. Jim will be remembered for his sweet and kind personality, his sense of humor and his devotion to family. The family would like to thank the staff of Vitas Hospice and Cecelia Place for their amazing care of Jim. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 14, from 9-10:45am. Service 11am. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Brown Deer.



