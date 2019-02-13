Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bublitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bublitz

Notice Condolences

James Bublitz Notice
Bublitz, James Joined his loving wife Shirley of 67 years in Heaven on February 10, 2019 at age 90. Loving father of Susan (the late Donald) Fisher. Precious grandpa of Jennifer (Nate) Eggert. Proud great-grandpa of Finn Eggert. Dear brother in law of Marilyn Budish, Frances Budish and Joyce Budish. He was also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Bublitz (nee Reidenbach), his in laws, Paul Budish, Robert Budish, Chester Budish, Dorothy and Henry Hesse and Richard Budish. Jim worked for M&I Bank for 40 years and retired as vice president. He was a US Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Jim participated in the Honor Flight in 2015 with his daughter Susan. He volunteered at the Greater Milwaukee Open for 33 years. He served as a past president of the Aid Association for Lutherans and was honored in 2014 as the Veteran of the Year by his church. He also was a member of the Milwaukee Acapella Choristers. Jim will be remembered for his sweet and kind personality, his sense of humor and his devotion to family. The family would like to thank the staff of Vitas Hospice and Cecelia Place for their amazing care of Jim. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 14, from 9-10:45am. Service 11am. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Brown Deer.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now