James C. "Jim" Bauer
Dousman - James C. "Jim" Bauer, age 80, of Dousman, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, due to complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born on February 16, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI, where he grew up, the oldest of three children, graduated from Washington High School, and then attended M.A.T.C.
Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane; his daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Akin; his son, Michael (Lisa Geason-Bauer) Bauer; grandsons, Josiah Akin and Samuel Akin; sister Ginny Whitehouse and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Betty (Kleser) Bauer and his brother Donald Bauer.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life with members of the "Jim Bauer Fan Club" will be held when we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the Hope Center in Waukesha, WI. Online condolences may be made at Pagenkopf.com
.