Gosenheimer, James C. James C. Gosenheimer October 5, 1933 - August 9, 2019 Jim will be sadly missed by his wife, Joan (nee Luft), of nearly 65 years (married in 1954), his daughters, Carol Gosenheimer and Gail Poveda (Amilcar), his grandchildren, Kevin Poveda and Raquel Poveda, and his many family members and friends. Jim graduated from Rufus King High School in 1952 and enjoyed a long career as a salesman at Schuster's/Gimbel's in the Milwaukee area. He was an avid fisherman throughout his entire life and especially enjoyed boating, water skiing, world travel, reading, and fixing things. He had a great sense of humor and a special way of making those around him laugh. Jim spent his life in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Hernando, FL, and Patterson, CA. We hope he's enjoying eternal fishing."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019