Jankowski, James C. Passed away peacefully July 17, 2019 at age 76. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Katherine Jankowski. Survived by his longtime friend, Patricia; daughters. Michele (James) Boardman and Jamie Free; brothers, Ronald and Thomas (Dee); sister Kathleen (Tom) Kozelek; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Thurs. July 25 from 10am until the time of Mass at 11am, all at Christ King Catholic Church, 2612 N. Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa. Entombment Holy Cross.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019