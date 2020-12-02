James C. Lombardo, James L. O'NeilJim lost his battle with cancer and found peace on November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Ramos) and loving father of Debbie (Jim) Hunton. He will be missed by Luke, his canine buddy.Jim was the son of the late Mary O'Neil, born on July 29, 1940. He was then placed in the care of the Milwaukee County Children's Orphanage. After several years, he was adopted by Carl and Lydia Lombardo whom he loved very much and they left his with cherished memories. He is also preceded in death by his in-laws, Jose' and Angeline Ramos.Jim was a brother-in-law to Theresa (the late Giacomo) Castello, Sandra (Tony) Mora and Daniel Ramos. He is further survived by many cousins and good friends.Jim served in the Army National Guard and later, the Air National Guard. He was an appraiser for American Appraisal, Fidelity Appraisal and for himself; Security Appraisal. He was a longtime employee of Milwaukee County from the Parks to DPW and retired as Supervisor of the County Grounds. Before doing so, he fought hard to save Potter's Field from being relocated and the Children's Orphanage from being demolished. Jim was also a published author, when he wrote the book "Mary O'Neil" dedicated to his mother.When Jim was younger he enjoyed playing baseball, golfing, canoeing and camping with his daughter. He had a great fondness for nature and all it's beauty. Though a hunter, he loved animals. From his lifelong canine kids to feeding and watching the birds, rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, deer and other critters that came around. Jim also had an interest in buying old cars and going to car shows. He was very proud when he won an award at the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show for his 1980 Datsun 280ZX s-type. As for football, Packer game day will be a lot quieter.A Private Service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 for health and safety, due to Covid-19. If possible, pause for a moment to recall a memory and say a prayer.My dearest comquat, fly on angels wings to eternal life. You're forever in my heart.