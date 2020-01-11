Services
James C. Mussatti

James C. Mussatti Notice
James C. Mussatti

Franklin - Joined his beloved wife Rosemary (nee Schacht) of 63 years on January 9, 2020 at the age of 91.

Father of Joel and the late Michael. Grandpa of Steve. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, on Tuesday, January 14, 11 Am - 12 Noon. Funeral service at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery.

James served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of and former commander of the Franklin Post 10388.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
