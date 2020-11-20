1/1
James C. Waters
James C. Waters

Age 70, of Hartland, WI, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, October 26, 2020, from a rare neuromuscular disease.

Jim was born on August 2, 1950, in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Brookfield East High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He married Cynthia in Eleva, WI on October 15, 1977. He enjoyed working in sales and management at Waters Industrial Supply, Inc. and was a member of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, WI for 30+ years. Jim also had a long list of hobbies that included running, camping, hunting (deer and pheasant), boating, snow-skiing, traveling, attending Packer games, playing with his golden retrievers, and doting on his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by wife, Cindy; children, Kristen (Micah), Katie (Geth), Jim (Kaaren), and eight beloved grandchildren; mother, Vivian; brother, Bob Jr. (Jean); sister, Mary (Dennis), and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Robert, Sr., and brother, Bruce.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Private interment at Lisbon Merton Union Cemetery.

Jim and Cindy volunteered and tutored children at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission for many years. Memorials can be made in his memory at

https://donate.milmission.org/donation.html#.

See funeral home website for full obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
