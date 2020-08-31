James C. ZvonarJames "Jim" Cyril Zvonar, age 65, of New Berlin, Wisconsin died August 29, 2020. Jim is survived by a large extended family, including sisters Carol Elias, Lynn (Richard) Cherwenka, and Sharon (Thomas) Viney, six nieces and nephews, seven grand-nieces and grand-nephews, an array of first and second cousins, including cousin and life-long, steadfast friend Jeffrey Zvonar, many other family members and friends who loved him dearly, and his loyal Brittany Spaniel Codie. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Elizabeth Zvonar and his brother-in-law, John Elias.Jim was born on June 28, 1955 in Milwaukee. He studied at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh and graduated from Reish Auction College in 1975. He immediately joined the family business started in 1939 by his father - Industrial Machinery Corporation. Over the subsequent decades, Jim guided the business with his father as it evolved from buying and selling metalworking equipment to include auctioneering and appraising it. Industrial Machinery Corp. was one of the first fifty members of the Machinery Dealers National Association (MDNA) and a charter member of the Association of Machinery and Equipment Appraisers (AMEA). Jim attained the AMEA's highest level of Certified Equipment Appraiser. He was a past President of the AMEA National Board of Directors and its past Chairman of the Appraisal Review Committee, Chapter Chairman of the Milwaukee/Minneapolis Chapter of the MDNA from 2000 - 2005, and member of the National Board of Directors of the MDNA from 2005 - 2007. In 2019, Jim received the Earl Elman Distinguished Service Award from the MDNA. Just before his passing, he received the Dave Lang award (AMEA's rarely awarded highest honor) in recognition of service beyond the "call of duty" as AMEA president. Jim's colleagues held him in high regard, respected his work, and valued his expertise.Jim was passionate about his family, his dogs, the family cottage, the Packers and the Brewers. He was happiest when these passions aligned as they might in the fall when he could hunt with his dog, return to the cottage to watch the game and enjoy the company of his family at mealtime. Jim was active in his community throughout the years. He was a member of the Rotary Club, where he served as an officer and used his auctioneer skills to support fundraising for the Ronald McDonald House. He was past budget committee chairman at his family's church, Ascension Lutheran. Private burial at Arlington Park Cemetery in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Brittany Rescue: 2425 Stone Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220. Phone: (866) 274-8911. Email: abr.wi@americanbrittanyrescue.org.