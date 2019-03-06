Cage, James Died February 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN surrounded by family after a brief illness. He was born September 23, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI to Vernon J Cage and Frances (Brandemuehl) Cage. He was baptized by Rev. Charles Koester as a teenager when he walked into a storefront church that would become Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in West Allis, Wisconsin. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1960. He served in the US Navy and was very proud to wear his USS Georgetown hat in recent years. He married Carol Dettman on August 31, 1968 and they were married until her passing in June 2016. They had two sons. Jim was an accountant by trade and worked for Security Savings and Loan, Concordia College of Wisconsin, and Milwaukee County. He was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brookfield serving as an usher and with the board of elders. He also served many years as a delegate to the Lutheran High School Association of Greater Milwaukee. He lived in the Milwaukee area until 2017, when he moved to Minnesota to be closer to family. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his sons Todd (Beth) Cage of St. Charles, MN and Brad (Sara) Cage of Oklahoma City, OK. He is further survived by grandchildren Parker and Emma Cage of St. Charles, MN and Abigail, Hannah and Lydia Cage of Oklahoma City, OK. Gathering at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 930-1030AM. Memorial Service at 1030AM with inurnment to follow.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary