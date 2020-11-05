1/
James Clarence (Jim) Goyette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Clarence Goyette

James (Jim) Clarence Goyette was born to eternal life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 73. He was surrounded by his loving wife, son and daughter when he found peace with God and joined his parents in heaven. Jim was a devoted husband to Kathleen (nee Maslowski), loving father to Mark (Julie) Goyette and Jill (Scott) Wright; beloved grandpa to Griffin, Clara, Parker, Wilson, Lucy, Lucas, and Caleb; fond brother to the late Thomas (Diann) Goyette, the late Donald and Karen Goyette, Ronald (Linda) Goyette, and the late Michael and Sharon Goyette. He was further loved by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jim was a 1965 graduate of Bay View High School and enjoyed planning their reunions. He served his country in the US Army. Jim was an avid golfer and was a member of the Grant Park Senior Golf League. In his retirement, rain, cold, wind, snow, or whatever the weather, he was golfing at Grant Park, Monday. through Friday, unless the course was closed. Family was the most important thing to him. He was committed to his wife of almost 50 years, was proud of his children, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing with them, and attending their sporting events. He will be greatly missed by all. The Family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at St. Francis Hospital for taking such good care of him. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:30 A.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 4005 W. Oklahoma Avenue followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Jim was a great friend, fantastic cribbage player and the most helpful person wherever he was. He will be greatly missed and always remembered with love.
Susie Weigel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved