James (Jim) Clarence GoyetteJames (Jim) Clarence Goyette was born to eternal life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 73. He was surrounded by his loving wife, son and daughter when he found peace with God and joined his parents in heaven. Jim was a devoted husband to Kathleen (nee Maslowski), loving father to Mark (Julie) Goyette and Jill (Scott) Wright; beloved grandpa to Griffin, Clara, Parker, Wilson, Lucy, Lucas, and Caleb; fond brother to the late Thomas (Diann) Goyette, the late Donald and Karen Goyette, Ronald (Linda) Goyette, and the late Michael and Sharon Goyette. He was further loved by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jim was a 1965 graduate of Bay View High School and enjoyed planning their reunions. He served his country in the US Army. Jim was an avid golfer and was a member of the Grant Park Senior Golf League. In his retirement, rain, cold, wind, snow, or whatever the weather, he was golfing at Grant Park, Monday. through Friday, unless the course was closed. Family was the most important thing to him. He was committed to his wife of almost 50 years, was proud of his children, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing with them, and attending their sporting events. He will be greatly missed by all. The Family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at St. Francis Hospital for taking such good care of him. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:30 A.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 4005 W. Oklahoma Avenue followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.