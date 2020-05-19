James Cunningham Jr.
St. Francis - It is with saddened hearts that the family of James (Jim) Cunningham Jr., age 79, announce his passing in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was a devoted husband of 54 years to Nancy. Loving Father to Peggy (Keith) Pfeffer, Scott Cunningham, and Kristen Farquhar (Randy Johnson). Cherished Grandfather to Brandon (Sara) Ahlswede, Tyler (Sara) and Nicholas Pfeffer, Brett and Madison Farquhar, Melissa and Jeffrey Cunningham and great grandchildren Nadine and Alexander Ahlswede. Further survived by friends of many years. In Jim's working days, he was a truck driver and was proud of his perfect driving record. Anyone that knew him loved him for his gift to tell stories and make people laugh. He liked to golf and bowl, was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, loving the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers and enjoyed watching Nascar racing. He was a big fan of grilling and having a couple beers in the backyard. He found pleasure in traveling with his wife to Vegas and taking weekend casino trips, listening to his favorite Italian singers, IlVolo and lived life like Elvis' song, My Way. He will be missed by many, but is now at peace and no longer in pain. Due to pandemic restrictions, private family services will be held. Celebration of life memorial will take place at a later date, to be announced. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020.