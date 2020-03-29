|
James D. Hanke
Age 54 of Milwaukee passed away on Mar. 28, 2020. Born Jan. 30, 1966, in Milwaukee to Ralph and Corrine (nee Radtke) Hanke. Survived by his wife, Julie (nee Moser); son, Jordan; siblings, Steven (Ellen), Terry (Mark) Sdun, Brian, Charlene (So) Nguyen, Scott (Vicky), and Laurie (Robert) Hess; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by his parents and brother, Todd (Mary). Jim was the longtime owner and operator of Elite Cleaning Systems in Milwaukee. Cremation will take place.
