James D. Hesprich
James D. Hesprich

Found peace July 13, 2020 at age 74. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Milinkovich). Dear father of the late Lisa Schreiber, Cynthia Hesprich, Julie Hesprich (Ella Scott), and Nicole (Troy) Lewan. Proud grandfather of Denise, Heather, Colin, and Landon. Further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. James was a retiree of Bucyrus-Erie and a member of the Steel Workers Union. Visitation will be Monday at Schaff Funeral Home 4:00 PM until time of service 7:00 PM. Private burial will be held at LaBelle Cemetery. The family kindly requests that all visitors please wear a mask.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
