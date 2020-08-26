1/1
James D. Prestidge
James D. Prestidge

Found eternal peace on August 25, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his brothers Ken and Pat, his daughter-in-law Jan Prestidge, his grandson Jonny Prestidge and his parents Dave and Esther. Loving father of Jim and Gary (Madrice) Prestidge. Dear grandpa of Matthew (Samantha) and Taylor Prestidge. Great-grandfather of Henry and Oliver. Brother of John Prestidge and Mickie West. Further survived by other family and friends.

Jim was a retired Milwaukee Firefighter and also served in the US Navy. His hobbies included carpentry, fishing, hunting and travel.

Visitation Friday, August 28 at Schramka Funeral Home, W164 N9034 Water Street in Menomonee Falls from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Jim's family would like to thank Lakewood Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Brookfield and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Schramka Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Schramka Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
