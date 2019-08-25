Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
James D. Wilson

James D. Wilson Notice
Wilson, James D. Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving husband of Gerri (Nee Ramler) Wilson. Cherished father of Jennifer Wilson and Tricia (Mark) Rufi. Proud grandpa of Hudson and Eloise Rufi. Dear brother of Wayne (Pat) Wilson and the late Muriel Dan. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. James served as a Captain in The USAF and was an Internal Auditor at WI Gas. A Memorial Visitation will be held at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH (S89W22650 Milwaukee Ave. Big Bend, WI) on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 9 - 10:45 AM with the Memorial Service to begin at 11 AM. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
