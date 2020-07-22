1/
James "Skip" Douglas Jr.
James "Skip" Douglas Jr.

Grafton - Formerly of Saukville, July 17, 2020 age 73 years. Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Kertscher), loving father of James III and Aaron (Mike Cook). Further survived by his father James Douglas, siblings Darcy, William and Patricia Douglas, sisters-in-law Amy (Scott) Walker, Juli (Phillip) Holk, step-sister Sandy (Mike) Yarbough, step-brother Dave (Belle) McClain, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A time of gathering will be held on Saturday, August 1st from 11:30 AM until 2 PM at the American Legion Hall, 601 W. Dekora St., Saukville. Funeral services and military honors will follow at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation, the National Parkinson's Foundation or to a charity of donor's choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
