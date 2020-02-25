Resources
More Obituaries for James Schiefelbein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Douglas Schiefelbein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Douglas Schiefelbein Notice
James Douglas Schiefelbein

Birmingham, AL - James Douglas Schiefelbein, 77, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 11, 1942.

James graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee before earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics at the University of Tampa in Florida.

James served in the U.S. Air Force from February 1961 until his honorable discharge in November 1964. He was married to the former Kathleen Rose Reitz on December 3, 1962.

James enjoyed a career as a trust banker for Bank of New York in Birmingham, Signet Bank in Baltimore, Maryland, and Exchange Bank in Tampa. He also was a proud fireman with the West Allis Fire Department in Wisconsin.

James is survived by his wife, Kathleen; three sons, James Schiefelbein, Jerome Schiefelbein (Michelle), and Joseph Schiefelbein (Jessica); three grandchildren, Brandon Schiefelbein (Merritt), Cade Schiefelbein, and Coby Schiefelbein; and one expected great-grandson, Owen Markwood Schiefelbein.

A Memorial Celebration of Life for James Schiefelbein will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Ridout's Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, Alabama. The gravesite committal service will be at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo.

Memorial gifts may be made to the International Association of Fire Fighters, www.iaff.org.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline