James Drzewiecki
James Drzewiecki

Franklin - James C. Drzewiecki, of Franklin, Wisconsin passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 80. Dear Father of James M. (Karen) Drzewiecki , Thomas (Lori) Drzewiecki, and Rebecca (Matthew) Daily. Grandpa of Cody Geist, the late Dalton Geist, Chelsea (Daniel) Meiller and Phillip Daily and Great Grandpa to the future Holden Meiller. Survived by brothers Richard (the late Claire) Drzewiecki, Michael (Jan) Drzewiecki, and sister, Kathleen (Ronald) Rutkowski. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia Drzewiecki, his parents Clement and Angeline, and friend Barb. Jim enjoyed the old car hobby from a young boy up until the very end. He participated in car shows, swap meets, and was a member of the Pitcher Club car club. He was in the Army and Army Reserves 1962-1968. Jim retired from Wisconsin Electric after 42 years, and continued to enjoy going to breakfast with the WE guys. He will be fondly remembered for family breakfasts at Melrose, summer cruising, and his passion for classic cars which he passed onto his children. A special thank you to Dave for providing more than mechanic services and Ascension Franklin. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date by the family. Burial of ashes will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
