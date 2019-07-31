|
Ander, James E. "Jim" Passed peacefully July 25, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (nee Stolzenburg); his children and their spouses, Jeff Ander, Gregg (Nancy) Ander, Debbie (Jeff) D'Agostino, and Cindy Ander. He is the proud grandfather of Jason, Jesse, Erik, Nicky and Danny. Jim was born on February 24, 1929 to Myrtle and Ernest Ander. He received his BS at Wisconsin State Teachers College (now UWM) and earned a Master's Degree in Education Administration from Murray State University and post graduate studies at Brigham Young University and Marquette University. He was a life-long educator for 37 years, culminating in 27 years as a principal in the Greenfield School District . He was a role model to his students and the community and continued to receive letters of appreciation from former students many years after his retirement. He was a Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed many games of dominoes with friends and family. Jim had a personality full of warmth, wisdom and humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Special thank you to Tudor Oaks for their compassionate care. Celebration of Jim's life at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 3rd, Tudor Oaks, S77 W12929 McShane Drive, Muskego. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Tudor Oaks Memorial Fund and put Jim Ander in the memo line.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019