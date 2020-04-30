James E. "Jimmy Bee" Barringer
1945 - 2020
James E. Barringer "Jimmy Bee"

Wautoma - James E. Barringer "Jimmy Bee", age 74, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at his home while surrounded by loved ones.

He was born October 3, 1945 in Milwaukee WI and the son of Eugene E. and (Boppo) Delores L. Larsen Barringer. He married Jean (Bogart) Barringer on December 6, 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Jimmy Bee" served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam and took pride in his love for our country. He was employed at Briggs and Stratton for 30+ years until his retirement in 1997. He moved to the Wautoma area shortly after retirement and married his love of his life Jean. He also lived in Florida during the winter months where he enjoyed spending time outdoors and being with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Jean Barringer, his children, Tammy, Michelle (John), Jimmy, David, Kerriann (Alex) Kenneth (Sara), Kristin; his loving grandchildren, RJ, Samantha (David), Crystal, Jesse (Mary) , Nathan (Courtney), Joshua, Katelynn, Justin, Andy (Kaz), Nathan, Madison; great grandchildren, Addisyn, Kylie, Aubrey, David, Paisley; his sisters, Nancy (Butch), Bonnie (Dennis); further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and two very special nieces Shelia (Troy) & Deana (Dave) and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Donna.

The family deeply regrets that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life Gathering will also take place at the Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center in Wautoma, WI followed by burial at Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery when the ban on public gatherings has been lifted. Online condolences and updated service information may be found at www.stahlfuneralhome.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
