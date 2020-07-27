1/1
{ "" }
James E. Barringer

Wautoma - James E. Barringer "Jimmy Bee", age 74, of Wautoma WI passed away peacefully Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at his home while surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his wife Jean Barringer, 7 children; his 16 loving grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; his two sisters; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at the Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center (W7452 State Road 21/73) in Wautoma, WI on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at the Celebration Center. Burial with full military honors will take place at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in King, Wisconsin. A meal at Wally's Bar in Waupaca will follow. Online condolences and updated service information may be found at www.stahlfuneralhome.com.

Stahl Funeral Services

(920) 787-9577

www.stahlfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center
Funeral services provided by
Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center
West 7452 State Road 21/73
Wautoma, WI 54982
(920) 787-9577
