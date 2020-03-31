Services
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
More Obituaries for James Brandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Brandt


1937 - 2020
James E. Brandt Notice
James E. Brandt

Milwaukee -

September 12, 1937 - March 27, 2020

Jim passed away in his residence, Friday, March 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Sadie Brandt; sister, Gladys Gutzman and husband Edward Gutzman; sister, Margaret Miller and husband Edward Miller; and brother, Arthur Brandt Jr. and wife Geneel Brandt.

He is survived by his niece, Kris Cook and husband Paul Cook; grandnephew, William Lutz and great grand nieces Flora and Cora Lutz.

Jim was born in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine's High School. He attended Layton Art School in Milwaukee and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years in the library of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Jim enjoyed traveling, especially by train. He went to many movies, plays, operas, ballets, and symphonies as he could. He enjoyed every fest in Milwaukee with special attention to Irish Fest and German Fest.

He was loved by his family and will be missed by his many friends. One of his final thoughts was that he had a "full life" and that we should enjoy life and take time for ourselves.

Private services were held.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Remember
