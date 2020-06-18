James E. CiraMilwaukee - Born to eternal life June 17, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy. Jim is survived by his children Deborah (Terry) McCormack, Jacqueline (Tom) Marquardt, Steven and Charles Cira. Dear grandpa to Melissa (Adam) Roskopf and Austin Marquardt. Great grandpa to Trystan and Cole Roskopf. Brother of Joseph (Joan) Cira. Brother in law of Millie Casey and Blanche (Don) Schoenlaar. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends,Visitation Tuesday, June 23 at St. Agnes Catholic Church 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM.A special thank you to the hospice staff at Zablocki VA Medical Center.