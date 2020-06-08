Pastor James E. DeShazer
1939 - 2020
Pastor James E. DeShazer

Glendale - Born to Eternal Life on June 6, 2020, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Fannie. Proud father of Bonnie Nash (George) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tammy DeShazer of Dallas, TX, James Bradley DeShazer (Lourdes) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Edward DeShazer(Mullaney) of Shorewood, Wisconsin. Brother of Pearl Claiborne, Doris Warfield, and Louise Llorens. Also grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, and other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 3-7 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home,5665 N Teutonia Avenue.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
June 8, 2020
My condolences and prayers for the family during this transitional season.
A. Jeffrey LaValley
Friend
