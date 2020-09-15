James E. Dottke
Oak Park, IL - James passed away in Chicago on September 6, 2020. Survived by daughters Lea Ann Dottke (Paula Hanley) and Jane Carol Arthurs. James was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (nee Malchow) and son-in-law Michael Arthurs.
Jim spent over 35 years teaching, coaching, serving as Athletic Director and Principal at West Allis Central High School. The James E. Dottke High School in West Allis serves as a legacy to his commitment to all students. He earned degrees from Wisconsin State College at Oshkosh and Indiana University and a graduate certificate from Wayne State University. Jim loved his time with the Tripoli Shriner Motor Corps, driving in numerous parades and volunteering at American Legion events with Nancy.
In accordance with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place with private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Shriners Hospital for Children
-Chicago or the Myelodysplastic Foundation. Sadly Missed But Never Forgotten.
