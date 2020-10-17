James E. EllisMuskego - Age 63 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Sherry (nee Kachar). Cherished father of Nicholas (Dawn) Ellis, Amanda (Ron) Saari, and Ashley (Jay) Chapman. Loving "Grandpa" of Everett and Callen Ellis, Eli and Clarice Chapman, and Lillian Saari. Dear uncle of Jesse (Kerri) Cardenas. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Louise Ellis and his twin brother Joey Ellis.Family and friends will gather Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Niemann Suminski Funeral Home 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. from 2:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.