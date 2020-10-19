1/1
James E. Ellis
James E. Ellis

Muskego - Age 63 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Sherry (nee Kachar). Cherished father of Nicholas (Dawn) Ellis, Amanda (Ron) Saari, and Ashley (Jay) Chapman. Loving "Grandpa" of Everett and Callen Ellis, Eli and Clarice Chapman, and Lillian Saari. Dear uncle of Jesse (Kerri) Cardenas. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Louise Ellis and his twin brother Joey Ellis.

Family and friends will gather Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Niemann Suminski Funeral Home 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. from 2:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Niemann Suminski Funeral Home
2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-5156
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 19, 2020
I knew Jim as a "family" man.
Hearing about him since Ashley was in her teens (and SASSY, he he), THEN meeting him....everything was so true! Keep watching over your family Jim....
you will certainly be missed, but may you be at peace at your new forever home! :)
Leana
Acquaintance
